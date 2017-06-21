Loan supply easing sparks CLO splurge

Loan spreads started to widen in July as supply increased, according to a report from Wells Fargo analysts on Wednesday. Loan prices dropped by around 150bp during 2016 to the 350bp area but have now ticked up to 387bp, which could slightly ease the pressure on CLO arbitrage....
