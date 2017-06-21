Watermark
Price talk floated for rare Dutch mixed MBS offering

Joint lead bookrunners HSBC and ABN Amro released price guidance on Tuesday for a rare Dutch MBS offering backed by buy-to-let and owner occupied residential mortgages, as well as loans on mixed use commercial properties.

Dutch Property Finance 2017-1, issued by RNHB, is backed primarily by buy-to-let loans, but 24% of the pool is comprised of mixed use and small commercial properties. Rabobank analysts described the offering as “groundbreaking” for the Dutch market in a note last week. RNHB was purchased by private ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • 24 Jul 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 57,945.74 181 12.35%
2 Citi 57,243.86 174 12.20%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 48,214.86 152 10.28%
4 JPMorgan 33,301.70 114 7.10%
5 Credit Suisse 25,010.27 80 5.33%