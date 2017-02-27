Vote now: GlobalCapital European CLO Awards

Watermark
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the nominees for its annual European CLO awards, to be presented at IMN's 4th Annual Investors' Conference on European CLOs and Leveraged Loans on April 5.

  • By Max Adams
  • 05:45 PM
GlobalCapital took nominations from the industry to assemble short lists in three categories -- CLO manager, arranger and deal of the year. 

The voting with conclude at midnight on March 24. The winners will be notified and the awards will be handed out at the IMN Investors' Conference on European CLOs and Leveraged Loans on April 5, held at the London Hilton on Park Lane. 

Click here to access the survey.

If you have any questions about the survey, please contact, Max Adams, global securitization editor, at 212-224-3293, or at max.adams@globalcapital.com. 

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
1 Societe Generale 18.59
2 Rabobank 17.45
3 Morgan Stanley 8.62
4 BNP Paribas 8.11
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7.86

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 27 Feb 2017
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%