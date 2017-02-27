Vote now: GlobalCapital European CLO Awards

GlobalCapital took nominations from the industry to assemble short lists in three categories -- CLO manager, arranger and deal of the year.
The voting with conclude at midnight on March 24. The winners will be notified and the awards will be handed out at the IMN Investors' Conference on European CLOs and Leveraged Loans on April 5, held at the London Hilton on Park Lane.
Click here to access the survey.
If you have any questions about the survey, please contact, Max Adams, global securitization editor, at 212-224-3293, or at max.adams@globalcapital.com.