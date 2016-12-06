Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Online lenders to tap wider range of funds in 2017

The marketplace lending sector should expect to see heightened deal volume and a diversification of funding among lenders in 2017, panelists told audience members in a panel session on day two of SFIG Vegas.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 03:45 AM
The much talked about “hybrid” funding model shows skin in the game, the speakers said, adding that volatile macroeconomic conditions in 2016, combined with industry-specific events like the Lending Club shakeup last May, have prompted some platforms to consider the transition from the marketplace model to a hybrid ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 24.70
2 Rabobank 23.18
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 Credit Agricole 8.72
5 BNP Paribas 7.31

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Wells Fargo Securities 11,897.40 33 11.83%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,837.56 29 9.78%
3 Citi 9,714.54 32 9.66%
4 JPMorgan 7,997.38 24 7.95%
5 Credit Suisse 6,335.67 14 6.30%