Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Market watchers eye Trumpflation of Treasuries, mortgage rates

A spike in 10 year US Treasury yields has pushed up mortgage rates and curtailed new mortgage production in 2017, but a slowdown in the trend has observers questioning the direction of the Treasury and mortgage markets under President Donald Trump.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 22 Feb 2017

The Mortgage Bankers Association mortgage applications index fell 2% for the week ending February 17, with purchase activity down 2.8% and refinancing activity down 1% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The decrease in mortgage market activity has been observed since the November US presidential election, as 10 year ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 24.70
2 Rabobank 23.18
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 Credit Agricole 8.72
5 BNP Paribas 7.31

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 20 Feb 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,769.59 26 12.43%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 8,159.79 28 11.56%
3 Citi 5,573.44 23 7.90%
4 JPMorgan 4,735.14 16 6.71%
5 Morgan Stanley 3,725.45 12 5.28%