Kensington eyes mortgage prefunding with new Finsbury RMBS

Kensington Mortgage Company mandated leads for its first RMBS deal of the year on Friday, with the new Finsbury Square transaction including a mortgage prefunding reserve for the first time.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:15 PM

Kensington’s Finsbury Square 2017-1 deal is backed by “specialist” prime first ranking mortgages that have been originated since the issuer sold its last transaction from the shelf, in September 2016.

The provisional pool of £343m includes new originations up to the end of November 2016, as well ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
1 Societe Generale 24.70
2 Rabobank 23.18
3 Morgan Stanley 11.45
4 Credit Agricole 8.72
5 BNP Paribas 7.31

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,769.59 26 12.43%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 8,159.79 28 11.56%
3 Citi 5,573.44 23 7.90%
4 JPMorgan 4,735.14 16 6.71%
5 Morgan Stanley 3,725.45 12 5.28%