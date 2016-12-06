Quiet primary belies strong conditions in FIG

Syndicate bankers expressed surprise that the FIG primary market has been “undersupplied” this week, as more financial institutions return from their blackout periods following full year results.But the fears about European political risks fuelling last week’s volatility appear to have subsided, suggesting volumes should start to ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.