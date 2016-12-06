Watermark
Paratus to capitalise on tight UK RMBS spreads with new deal

Paratus AMC, the former GMAC-RFC entity that is now a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group, has mandated leads for a new UK non-conforming RMBS deal backed by predominantly interest-only mortgages in a further example of private equity backed non-bank lenders stepping up their securitization activity.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:30 PM

Paratus AMC has mandated Natixis and NatWest Markets as co-arrangers on the new £233m deal, Stanlington No.1, with both banks also acting as joint lead managers.

According to a note from the leads, the collateral behind the new deal consists of mortgages with around 10 years seasoning, ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 29.90
2 Rabobank 21.04
3 Morgan Stanley 13.85
4 BNP Paribas 8.85
5 Goldman Sachs 8.74

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 5,438.32 17 10.24%
2 Citi 5,386.46 22 10.14%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 5,182.26 18 9.76%
4 JPMorgan 4,381.70 14 8.25%
5 Credit Suisse 3,105.53 9 5.85%