CFPB drama not an obstacle for latest Navient ABS
Student loan servicer Navient’s tussle with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in January was mostly background noise for the company’s no-grow Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) securitization, which was priced tight on Wednesday.
Joint book runners Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays
and RBC
priced the student loan deal on February 8, with the $270m ‘A1’ notes coming in at 40bp over one month Libor. The $233m ‘A2’ notes were priced at 75bp over, while the $500m ‘A3’
...
