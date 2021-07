Barclays has won its second consecutive mandate in two months with the Pacific Investment Management Company (Pimco), pre-placing a reperforming Irish RMBS backed by a legacy portfolio. The deal is a refinancing of notes from Jepson Residential 2019-1, a deal which Pimco decided not to call at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

