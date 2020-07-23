Managers line up six new CLOs

Managers are working on a wave of new CLOs to be priced the coming weeks, as conditions in the market continue to improve and stabilize heading into August.

Brigade Capital, PGIM, GoldenTree Asset Management, Orix, BlackRock and Monroe Capital are looking to price approximately $2.5bn of new CLO transactions, according to a Deutsche Bank report.

The six deals range in size from $400m-$500m and most of them have three-year reinvestment periods, except for a static CLO ...