Clifden targets Thrones with tender as Mars plans refi

Clifden IOM, the controversial fund which unsuccessfully tendered for UK non-conforming RMBS from the RMAC series earlier this year, has launched another bid to squeeze cash out of a securitization, this time targeting Thrones 2013-1, sponsored by Mars Capital – and about to be refinanced.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12 Jun 2018

On June 1, a notice from the issuer said that the deal would be called in July. This prompted Clifden to announce a tender the following Monday, offering 95 for the bonds, but with a massive 30 point early tender premium for bonds tendered before June 22.

Following ...

1 BNP Paribas 9,225 16 20.40
2 JP Morgan 4,494 5 9.94
3 Citi 4,296 9 9.50
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,067 11 6.78
5 Lloyds Bank 2,346 10 5.19

  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 54,218.37 157 11.62%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 50,980.31 133 10.92%
3 JPMorgan 38,590.66 108 8.27%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 37,793.68 109 8.10%
5 Credit Suisse 30,637.75 72 6.56%