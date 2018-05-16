UK prime RMBS offering enters primary pipeline

Charter Court, which sources new business from 21k registered intermediaries, has previously completed 10 securitizations of mostly buy-to-let mortgages pools. The lender launched its RMBS programme in 2013.The deal is provisionally sized with an all first lien collateral pool balance of £304.4m, comprising 1,923 accounts which are ...
