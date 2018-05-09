Watermark
Rare UK hotel deal checks into revitalised CMBS market

Goldman Sachs has announced Ribbon Finance 2018 PLC, a single loan £427.3m CMBS backed by full service UK hotels. It is the fourth CMBS this year and only the third UK CMBS in three years.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 09 May 2018

The deal breaks the run of four consecutive Blackstone sponsored CMBS since the beginning of 2017, bringing hope that the European CMBS is heating up after a long dry spell and a more diverse cast of issuers taps the market.

The single amortising loan in the deal, with ...

