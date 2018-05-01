Watermark
Termination of PCP agreements to pressure auto ABS, says DBRS

An Increase in voluntary termination (VT) of car loan purchase agreements could lead to heightened risk in auto lending, pressuring the performance of UK auto ABS, according to a report from DBRS.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 01 May 2018
Car finance arms of large manufacturers have increasingly been offering personal contract purchase (PCP) agreements to customers searching for the best deals. These agreements now account for around 66% of the new and used car finance market, up from 34% in 2008, according to a March report from ...

