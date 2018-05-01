Termination of PCP agreements to pressure auto ABS, says DBRS

Car finance arms of large manufacturers have increasingly been offering personal contract purchase (PCP) agreements to customers searching for the best deals. These agreements now account for around 66% of the new and used car finance market, up from 34% in 2008, according to a March report from ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.