Lloyds smooths TFS refinancing with Penarth

Sole arranger Lloyds Bank priced the two year $300m class 'A1' notes of its Penarth 2018-1 securitization at 38bp over one month dollar Libor, with demand of $325m late on Friday.It priced the five year £300m Class 'A2' notes at 45bp over one month sterling Libor with demand of ...
