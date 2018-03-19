Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Lloyds smooths TFS refinancing with Penarth

After a long absence, Lloyds Bank returned to the dollar market last week to price its Penarth credit card securitization. The transaction will have helped smooth the transition to market based funding in the absence of the Bank of England’s term funding scheme (TFS) and is likely to be followed by the other major UK banks.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 19 Mar 2018

Sole arranger Lloyds Bank priced the two year $300m class 'A1' notes of its Penarth 2018-1 securitization at 38bp over one month dollar Libor, with demand of $325m late on Friday.

It priced the five year £300m Class 'A2' notes at 45bp over one month sterling Libor with demand of ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Mar 2018
1 Citi 21,508.91 55 12.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,936.86 52 11.86%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 15,619.02 45 9.29%
4 JPMorgan 12,136.94 40 7.22%
5 Credit Suisse 10,224.78 18 6.08%