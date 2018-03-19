Lloyds smooths TFS refinancing with Penarth After a long absence, Lloyds Bank returned to the dollar market last week to price its Penarth credit card securitization. The transaction will have helped smooth the transition to market based funding in the absence of the Bank of England’s term funding scheme (TFS) and is likely to be followed by the other major UK banks.

