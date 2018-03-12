Watermark
Euro ABS pipeline swells further as Lloyds, BMW join in

The strong dealflow in the European ABS market continued on Monday, with two new consumer mandates hitting screens. Lloyds launched its first deal of the year, a dual-currency credit card issue, while BMW Finance mandated a French auto deal.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 12 Mar 2018

Lloyds Bank announced Penarth 2018-1, a credit card ABS from its Penarth master trust, for execution this week. Lloyds will be sole lead of the 1.98 year dollar tranche, while Lloyds and ING will be joint leads for the 4.99 year sterling.

Part of the Lloyds treasury ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
1 Citi 21,302.77 54 13.24%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,706.10 46 11.62%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 14,666.17 40 9.11%
4 JPMorgan 11,636.63 36 7.23%
5 Credit Suisse 10,224.78 18 6.35%