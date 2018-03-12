Euro ABS pipeline swells further as Lloyds, BMW join in

Lloyds Bank announced Penarth 2018-1, a credit card ABS from its Penarth master trust, for execution this week. Lloyds will be sole lead of the 1.98 year dollar tranche, while Lloyds and ING will be joint leads for the 4.99 year sterling.Part of the Lloyds treasury ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.