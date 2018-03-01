Santander to shine a light on dollars with Holmes RMBS mandate

Hot on the heels of the global ABS conference in Las Vegas last week, Santander UK has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank and Santander for Holmes 2018-1, a UK RMBS transaction secured on prime UK residential mortgages. ...
