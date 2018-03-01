Watermark
Santander to shine a light on dollars with Holmes RMBS mandate

Santander UK has mandated joint leads for a prime RMBS off its Holmes shelf with a view to placing notes in sterling and, for the third time this year for a UK issuer, in dollars.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 06:00 PM
Hot on the heels of the global ABS conference in Las Vegas last week, Santander UK has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank and Santander for Holmes 2018-1, a UK  RMBS transaction secured on prime UK residential mortgages. ...

