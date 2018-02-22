Goldman roadshows Dutch RMBS

EDML 2018-1 is being marketed this week for sale early March.
Loss assumptions for the pool are generally lower than for new UK lenders, reflecting stronger governance and loan origination, said Moody’s.The loans were originated by Elan Woninghypotheken and will be serviced by Quion Services. BNP Paribas Securities Services ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.