Goldman roadshows Dutch RMBS

Goldman Sachs is marketing the full capital structure of its EDML 2018-1, an arbitrage-driven Dutch RMBS secured on prime residential mortgages.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 06:45 PM

EDML 2018-1 is being marketed this week for sale early March. 

Loss assumptions for the pool are generally lower than for new UK lenders, reflecting stronger governance and loan origination, said Moody’s.

The loans were originated by Elan Woninghypotheken and will be serviced by Quion Services. BNP Paribas Securities Services ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,091.24 36 12.23%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,472.90 27 9.79%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 9,632.91 31 9.00%
4 JPMorgan 9,162.38 30 8.56%
5 Credit Suisse 4,676.43 10 4.37%