Watermark
Go to Asia edition

RMBS rally lets Charter Court book residual gain

Charter Court said it had sold the residual notes in a securitization it issued just last year — with the £15m gain on the sale illustrating the rally seen in UK RMBS in the interim.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05:30 PM

The UK challenger bank, which listed last September, sold the class Z, subordinated notes, and RC1 and RC2 residual certificates in Charter Mortgage Funding 2017-1 for £26.5m, allowing it to deconsolidate the deal, and book a £15m gain.

The deal, the first prime issue from Charter Court, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 2,454.09 9 13.89%
2 JPMorgan 1,441.26 6 8.16%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,292.64 1 7.32%
3 Rabobank 1,292.64 1 7.32%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,226.20 5 6.94%