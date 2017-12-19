Watermark
High volume of borrowers in UK RMBS miss final payments

A third of interest-only borrowers in non-conforming UK RMBS failed to pay down their principle at maturity, according to S&P Global Ratings.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 19 Dec 2017

The rating agency looked at interest only mortgages in 84 non-conforming RMBS pools. 

“Across these 84 transactions, we found 36% of loans due to mature between January 2016 and June 2017 failed to make the "bullet" payment at maturity.”

S&P said that it observed “significant variation” in the number ...

