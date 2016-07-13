Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EIF, development agencies team up to boost European SME ABS

The European Investment Fund (EIF) has teamed up with several European economic development institutions to establish a risk sharing platform to support the securitization of small and medium enterprise (SME) loans in Europe.

  • By David Bell
  • 13 Jul 2016

The scheme is aimed at using the securitization market to help channel new lending to Europe’s SMEs by guaranteeing or investing in ABS deals backed by SME exposures. Several transactions are already in the pipeline, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The EIF is partnering with a number ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 56,552.77 125 12.02%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,319.41 130 10.48%
3 JPMorgan 43,411.91 121 9.22%
4 Citi 42,707.96 121 9.07%
5 Credit Suisse 38,370.00 97 8.15%