EIF, development agencies team up to boost European SME ABS

The scheme is aimed at using the securitization market to help channel new lending to Europe’s SMEs by guaranteeing or investing in ABS deals backed by SME exposures. Several transactions are already in the pipeline, according to an announcement on Tuesday.The EIF is partnering with a number ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.