Rabobank transfers risk for new lending

Rabobank has transferred the risk on a large book of corporate loans via securitization to Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn (PFZW), a move that reduces the bank’s risk weighted assets by €1bn and will free up room to make new loans.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 03:45 PM

Rabobank has announced that it transferred part of the risk on a €3bn portfolio of commercial loans to European and North American customers to the Dutch pension fund PFZW. The synthetic securitization was closed in the third quarter of 2017.

As a result, Rabobank said it ...

