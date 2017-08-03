Watermark
Permanent TSB mandates Irish prime RMBS

Permanent TSB has mandated three banks to sell an Irish RMBS transaction, Fastnet 13, offering classes of senior and mezzanine bonds to investors.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 01:30 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be the arranger on the deal, with Citi and Morgan Stanley acting as joint lead managers. Investor meetings are set to take place next week.

Permanent TSB sold Fastnet 12 last year, placing ‘A’ through ‘C’ notes, with the ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 5,262 21 11.46
2 Citi 4,551 15 9.91
3 BNP Paribas 3,274 12 7.13
4 Credit Suisse 2,783 8 6.06
5 Rabobank 2,633 4 5.74

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 92,105.97 263 12.97%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 86,729.03 253 12.21%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 68,655.83 211 9.67%
4 JPMorgan 49,816.48 157 7.01%
5 Credit Suisse 40,548.65 123 5.71%