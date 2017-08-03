Permanent TSB mandates Irish prime RMBS

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will be the arranger on the deal, with Citi and Morgan Stanley acting as joint lead managers. Investor meetings are set to take place next week.Permanent TSB sold Fastnet 12 last year, placing ‘A’ through ‘C’ notes, with the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.