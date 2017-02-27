Huge demand drives BMW auto ABS to post crisis tight levels

The financing arm of the German auto manufacturer took less than two days to launch and price the deal, with investors eager to snap up the bonds.The pricing of the deal marks a post-crisis record tight for the sector, with the final discount margin set at 19 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.