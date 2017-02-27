Indonesia’s borrowers ready to reap rewards of deeper debt markets

As one of the fastest growing economies of all the G20 countries, Indonesia is on the up. Having taken some difficult decisions after coming to power in 2015, Joko Widowo’s administration is reaping the rewards with growth accelerating, a budget deficit below 3%, and inflation tamed. The benign economic background has helped the Indonesian government become one of the most sophisticated sovereign borrowers in the interna-tional market. At GlobalCapital ’s roundtable in Jakarta in early April, hosted by Standard Chartered, leading bankers and issuers gathered together to look at the impact of reforms to state-owned enterprises, potential US interest rate rises, and changes to tax laws on the potential to make a deeper, more effective debt market.