Investors divided on Lone Star Irish NPL deal

Lone Star priced its latest Irish non-performing loan RMBS to strong demand, even as some investors expressed mixed feelings about the deal structure and underlying collateral.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 25 Apr 2017

European Residential Loan Securitisation 2017-NPL1 DAC is backed by a portfolio of non-performing loans with a book value of €419.8m originated by Bank of Scotland Ireland (BOSI). The deal was structured by Morgan Stanley.

The senior single-A rated tranche was priced at a discount margin of 225bp ...

