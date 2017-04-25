Investors divided on Lone Star Irish NPL deal

European Residential Loan Securitisation 2017-NPL1 DAC is backed by a portfolio of non-performing loans with a book value of €419.8m originated by Bank of Scotland Ireland (BOSI). The deal was structured by Morgan Stanley.The senior single-A rated tranche was priced at a discount margin of 225bp ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.