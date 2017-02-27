BNPP subsidiary lands debut UK consumer ABS deal
Creation Consumer Finance, an indirectly owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, sold a debut consumer loan ABS deal on Wednesday, with the £570m transaction the first bank originated UK consumer loan deal to be seen in several years.
Creation Consumer Finance sold the senior £430m ‘A’ class of LaSer ABS 2017 at 63bp over one month Libor. The tranche has expected triple-A ratings from Fitch and Moody’s and carries credit enhancement of 24.6%, with a 1.82 year weighted average life. Given the issuer took a vertical
...
