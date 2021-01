Benefit Street Partners prices last minute CLO reset

More managers are coming into the market to take advantage of tighter spreads, and refinance or reset CLOs while new CLO issuance is expected to really take off in the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, Benefit Street Partners reset a deal that was scheduled to exit its reinvestment period on the same day. The credit-focused alternative management firm reset a deal originally issued in 2014 called Benefit Street Partners CLO IV. The original $460.75 CLO issued in 2014 sold senior ...