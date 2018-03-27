Clifden boosts RMACS bid as Paratus refi prices Clifden IOM No.1 boosted its tender offer for 2006 and 2007 vintage RMACS bonds on Monday — the RMBS series still in play in its tussle with sponsors Paratus AMC. This was closely followed by the pricing of the £400m RMAC No.1, which refinances the bonds Clifden failed to amend earlier this month.

