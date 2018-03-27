Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Clifden boosts RMACS bid as Paratus refi prices

Clifden IOM No.1 boosted its tender offer for 2006 and 2007 vintage RMACS bonds on Monday — the RMBS series still in play in its tussle with sponsors Paratus AMC. This was closely followed by the pricing of the £400m RMAC No.1, which refinances the bonds Clifden failed to amend earlier this month.

  • By Asad Ali
  • 27 Mar 2018


Clifden’s improved offer relates to RMAC Securities issues from 2006 and 2007. The fund has changed its early tender deadline from March 23 to April 6, with Clifden making a decision on whether to accept valid tenders on June 6 2018.

The January initial tender price, a combination ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 29,695.56 78 11.76%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 25,751.91 67 10.20%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 23,254.57 61 9.21%
4 JPMorgan 18,463.36 53 7.31%
5 Credit Suisse 16,903.68 33 6.70%