Uber boosts size of self-syndicated leveraged loan Investor demand has been strong for Uber’s self-arranged second leveraged loan, allowing the ride hailing company to increase the size of the deal from $1.25bn to $1.5bn.

A company spokesperson confirmed to GlobalCapital on Tuesday that the size of the deal has been increased to $1.5bn, but declined to make further comments on the transaction. The company is offering a seven year loan at a spread of 425bp-450bp over Libor, with commitments due on Tuesday. ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. The company is offering a seven year loan at a spread of 425bp-450bp over Libor, with commitments due on Tuesday. ...