Uber boosts size of self-syndicated leveraged loan

Investor demand has been strong for Uber’s self-arranged second leveraged loan, allowing the ride hailing company to increase the size of the deal from $1.25bn to $1.5bn.

  • By David Bell
  • 20 Mar 2018

A company spokesperson confirmed to GlobalCapital on Tuesday that the size of the deal has been increased to $1.5bn, but declined to make further comments on the transaction.

The company is offering a seven year loan at a spread of 425bp-450bp over Libor, with commitments due on Tuesday. ...

