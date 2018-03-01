RMAC issuer and trustee say no proof yet from Clifden

Clifden tendered offers for several classes of non-conforming RMBS from the RMAC series, mystifying the market but offering punchy prices which tempted some investors to hit the bid.When the fund revealed its strategy on Monday morning, it said that it planned to add "make whole provisions" ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.