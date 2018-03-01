Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investor demand for exotic CLOs spurs new structures

Tennenbaum Capital Partners last week sold $147.9m of publically rated debt backed by a potential direct lending portfolio to a handful of insurance companies, before any of the assets had been originated. In a hot CLO market, talk of more exotic financing structures and riskier collateral is growing.

  • By David Bell
  • 05:00 PM

Last Tuesday, Tennenbaum Capital Partners closed a CLO backed by a portfolio of direct lending assets — although none of the assets have actually been originated yet.

According to the portfolio limits outlined in the presale report, the deal, TCP DLF VIII 2018, will ultimately consist of 80% ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 17,738.14 44 12.33%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,240.73 33 9.90%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 13,971.98 37 9.71%
4 JPMorgan 11,004.30 35 7.65%
5 Credit Suisse 9,653.26 16 6.71%