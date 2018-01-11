UK buy to let duo hit screens following Finsbury Square Charter Court Financial Services and BlackRock's London Wall Mortgage Capital are in the market with two UK buy-to-let RMBS deals, Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-1 and Fleet 2018-01. The deals take advantage of strong demand for UK RMBS seen in last week’s Finsbury Square 2018-1.

