Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UK buy to let duo hit screens following Finsbury Square

Charter Court Financial Services and BlackRock's London Wall Mortgage Capital are in the market with two UK buy-to-let RMBS deals, Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-1 and Fleet 2018-01. The deals take advantage of strong demand for UK RMBS seen in last week’s Finsbury Square 2018-1.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 04:45 PM

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lloyds Bank and Natixis announced and marketed Charter Court’s Precise Mortgage Funding 2018-1 RMBS last week.

Initial price thoughts were announced on Monday for the sterling-denominated transaction.

The 2.9 year, AAA/---/AAA rated class ‘A’ notes are being guided at 70bp-75bp ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 7,026 25 11.95
2 Citi 6,449 21 10.96
3 BNP Paribas 5,093 18 8.66
4 Barclays 4,040 11 6.87
5 Lloyds Bank 3,615 14 6.15

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 1,505.59 4 23.86%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,292.64 1 20.48%
2 Rabobank 1,292.64 1 20.48%
4 BNP Paribas 598.25 2 9.48%
5 TD Securities Inc 241.54 1 3.83%