No increase in levfin defaults, but looser docs in 2018, says Fitch Fitch Ratings’ 2018 leveraged finance outlook forecasted benign credit conditions for next year on Wednesday, but constricted supply and strong CLO demand is expected to lead to further erosions in documentation, analysts said.

The analysts said that they were cautious on conditions in the leveraged finance markets, given where the US economy is in the credit cycle. But though the economy is entering the late stages of the cycle, default rates in US high yield and leveraged loans are expected to ... Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content. Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period. Free Trial Log in Corporate access To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here. But though the economy is entering the late stages of the cycle, default rates in US high yield and leveraged loans are expected to ...