Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Hurricanes dent CMBS demand in busiest month of the year

The CMBS market has softened this month as insurance companies pull back from the primary buying in anticipation of a heavy flow of hurricane related claims, leading to spreads widening as issuers bring a raft of new deals to the market.

  • By David Bell
  • 21 Sep 2017

Issuers brought $3.9bn of new CMBS paper across four deals this week, with a further $3.19bn of paper announced during the week. The busy week will more than double the monthly volume issued during the month, with $6.6bn sold before this week. Spreads however have softened.

“We’re seeing ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 4,755 19 11.75
2 Citi 4,288 14 10.60
3 Rabobank 2,633 4 6.51
4 Goldman Sachs 2,615 4 6.46
5 Barclays 2,603 8 6.43

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 82,406.77 239 12.85%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 71,317.58 219 11.12%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 62,984.09 198 9.82%
4 JPMorgan 45,920.23 145 7.16%
5 Credit Suisse 37,235.50 114 5.81%