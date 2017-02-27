Watermark
IFRS 9 could boost risk transfer market

New IFRS 9 accounting rules could give issuers another reason to enter the risk transfer market, according to panellists at the balance sheet synthetics session at Global ABS on Wednesday.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 05:15 PM

Balance sheet deals, which sell the junior risk of a bank portfolio to an institution outside the banking system, usually target regulatory capital improvements rather than optimising a bank’s accounting balance sheet.

But the new rules could change that. IFRS 9 changes the treatment of losses on ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 3,319 10 12.43
2 Citi 2,562 6 9.59
3 Goldman Sachs 2,150 3 8.05
4 Credit Suisse 1,822 6 6.82
5 Societe Generale 1,814 4 6.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 May 2017
1 Citi 41,255.30 117 12.99%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 37,631.92 109 11.85%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 32,082.26 89 10.11%
4 JPMorgan 20,969.41 64 6.60%
5 Credit Suisse 16,754.47 44 5.28%