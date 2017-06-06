EU risk retention to be up for review every three years

The review period makes up part of the final political agreement on the ‘simple transparent, standardised’ framework for European securitization and was revealed by Malta, which holds the presidency of the European Union until the end of June.The paper states that the general agreement, which is in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.