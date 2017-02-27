UK RMBS primary market springs to life

Principality’s deal, Friary 4, sold £475m of triple-A RMBS notes at 38bp over three month Libor. The deal, which was structured by Lloyds Bank and NatWest Markets was 1.2x oversubscribed.The majority of the investors in the deal were from the UK at 79.4%, with the second largest geographic ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.