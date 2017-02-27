Watermark
UK RMBS primary market springs to life

The UK RMBS market is picking up steam following the pricing of the year’s first prime offering from Principality Building Society and a buy-to-let offering backed by prime mortgages.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02:30 PM

Principality’s deal, Friary 4, sold £475m of triple-A RMBS notes at 38bp over three month Libor. The deal, which was structured by Lloyds Bank and NatWest Markets was 1.2x oversubscribed.

The majority of the investors in the deal were from the UK at 79.4%, with the second largest geographic ...

