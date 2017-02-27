Hotel heavy single borrower deal hits hot CMBS market

The deal, CLNS Trust 2017-IKPR , is sponsored by investment management firm Colony Northstar and Chatham Lodging Trust, a publicly traded REIT.The $754m floating rate loan has an initial two year term with three, one year extension options, and carries monthly interest of 225bp over one month ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.