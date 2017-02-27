Watermark
Hotel heavy single borrower deal hits hot CMBS market

A $754m CMBS deal backed by a single loan secured by a portfolio of hotel assets hit the primary market this week, with demand for the highly leveraged deal reflective of the widespread bullishness in the wider fixed income markets, say sources.

  • By David Bell
  • 06:45 PM

The deal, CLNS Trust 2017-IKPR , is sponsored by investment management firm Colony Northstar and Chatham Lodging Trust, a publicly traded REIT.

The $754m floating rate loan has an initial two year term with three, one year extension options, and carries monthly interest of 225bp over one month ...

