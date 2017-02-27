Maturing P2P market disrupted by role of banks

Zopa, Europe’s oldest marketplace lender, said last year it would apply for a banking licence, marking a clear trend in the evolution of online lending platforms that have shifted from a reliance on individual lenders to increasing use of institutional capital and now capital market funding.Zopa’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.