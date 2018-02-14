Watermark
Al Rayan sets path to further Islamic UK RMBS

Standard Chartered has priced the first UK Islamic securitization for Al Rayan Bank. The final spread was more than double the level of another recently priced prime UK RMBS. Even so, repeat issuance from the Tolkien Funding programme is likely and a number of other issuers could follow.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 14 Feb 2018


The €250m class ‘A’ three year notes were priced on Tuesday at 80bp over three month Libor, the tight end of guidance. However on Wednesday, Nationwide priced £550m five year notes from its latest Silverstone prime RMBS deal at 37bp.

The sukuk bonds immediately tightened in the secondary market, ...

