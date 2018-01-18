UK RMBS ‘on fire’ as further supply looms The order book for London Wall Mortgage Capital’s UK buy-to-let RMBS Fleet 2018-1 has been opened amid high hopes it will meet the same buoyant demand seen in other UK RMBS sold this year. But with cheap central bank funding to be withdrawn and a potential £1bn sale of legacy mortgages coming up, some observers have their doubts that the rally can last.

