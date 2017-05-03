Watermark
Asia fears US retreat will leave trade world leaderless

Markets fear that failure of either the United States or China to take on the role of leader on global trade has left export-oriented Asian economies worried about the impact of a lack of leadership on global commerce

  • By Elliot Wilson
  • 03 May 2017


America’s retreat from its role as global leader on trade will leave the commercial world “drifting” unless China steps up to the plate, the Asia Pacific head of Standard & Poor’s has warned.

Americans voted in ...

