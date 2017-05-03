Asia fears US retreat will leave trade world leaderless

America’s retreat from its role as global leader on trade will leave the commercial world “drifting” unless China steps up to the plate, the Asia Pacific head of Standard & Poor’s has warned.Americans voted in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.