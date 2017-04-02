Markets sanguine on Argentine debt as Tierra del Fuego preps bond

Argentina’s second smallest province is readying a dollar denominated
bond, looking to become the 13th sub-sovereign authority to issue
since the government exited default a year ago.
But analysts remain calm at the nearly $40bn of public
sector debt the country has raised in the last year alone.
They did, however, warned that it was crucial for the
country to accelerate its fiscal consolidation after this year’s mid-term
elections if it were to avoid increasing its debt stock to concerning levels.
UBS and Puente are taking Tierra del Fuego to meet bond
investors for a deal expected to be priced this coming week.
Graham Stock, sovereign strategist at Bluebay Asset
Management, said he was “reasonably sanguine” about Argentine provincial debt
issuance.
“The country’s overall debt stock is not high, and each province
has issued small amounts,” Stock told GlobalMarkets.
“They have been disciplined about roadshowing their deals, and the variation in
spreads shows that investors are differentiating between provinces.”
Indeed, one credit analyst in Buenos Aires said that Tierra
del Fuego wanted to price its 10 year amortising deal, which will have a 6.4
year average life, in the 9% area. This compares to the 7.2% yield available on
Mendoza’s outstanding 2024s, the 7.9% available on Salta’s 2024s, and the 10%
yield offered by Chaco’s bonds maturing in the same year.
Provincial and city governments have raised a total of
$9.85bn in international bonds since March 2016, despite most of them relying
on federal government transfers for revenues.
And some US bond investors told GlobalMarkets that they felt “fatigue” at the amount of supply to
have emerged from these issuers. Moreover, many turn their nose up at the
illiquidity of these often sub-$300m deals.
“It is definitely a challenge for the market to keep
absorbing so much Argentine supply,” said one EM bond investor.
But Robert Sifon, managing director in Standard & Poor’s
sovereign and public finance ratings division for the Americas, said that
provincial issuance was “not a concern”, saying there was good co-ordination
between the central government and the provinces, “including with those governments
that are not from the official party”.
Moreover, said Sifon, these deals bring more scrutiny to the
provinces’ management of their funds, which could be positive.
“The reason people get concerned today is because you look at the history and it tells you that you increase debt, spend it on current expenditures and then at the end of the day have nothing to show for it,” said the S&P MD. “It is the million dollar question, because the provinces are issuing for capital expenses.”
Gradual approach
Having inherited a shrinking economy and eye-watering
inflation in December 2015, Mauricio Macri’s government has taken a decidedly
gradual approach to fiscal adjustment to avoid inflicting further pain on the
economy.
An initial pledge to bring the fiscal deficit down from 5.4%
of GDP in 2015 to 3.3% by the end of 2017 became, in September last year, a
target of 4.2% of GDP for this year’s deficit. Argentina managed to reduce the
deficit to 4.6% in 2016, and is still targeting 4.2% for this year, 3.2% in
2018 and 2.2% by 2019.
Progress here, which investors expect to be able to
accelerate after October’s legislative elections, is central to Argentina
maintaining favour among investors.
“If the fiscal adjustment remains slow, and the pace of
issuance remains high, then the debt stock may become more of a concern,” said
Stock at Bluebay.