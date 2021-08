The Vienna Stock Exchange celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, making it one of the world’s oldest stock exchanges. Its longevity and resilience, through wars, the fall of empires and financial crises, is partly due to a sound reading of, and response to, future market trends. In an interview with GlobalCapital, Matthias Szabo, director of debt listings, highlights three current trends that are shaping the future of the exchange, and the industry.