Pipeline - test page

Issuer Exchange Expected Deal Size Banks

COMPLETED DEALS

Luberef Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's base oil division priced the deal at Sr99,the top of the range, implying a valuation of Sr16.7bn ($4.45bn). It was be the biggest Tadawul listing this year. Jadwa Industrial Investment Company sold its entire 29.7% stake, while Saudi Aramco held on to its 70% ownership. The share price dropped more than 6% on the first day of trading on December 28. Sr5bn ($1.3bn) MS, Citi, HSBC, SNBC (gcs)

Akdital Casablanca Hospital operator Akdital traded up 1% within a day of its debut on December 14. Morocco's biggest IPO since 2016 was priced at Mdh300 per share. The company has a freefloat of 31.6%, implying a valuation of Mdh3.8bn ($364m). MDh1.2bn ($115m) CFG Bank (gc), BMCE Capital, CIH, CDG Capital, Valoris Scurities, Upline Securities (lead bks)

KazMunayGas Almaty The Kazakh walth fund Samruk Kazyna floated the oil and gas companz at Kt8,406 per share, implying a valuation of Kt5,128bn ($10.9bn). The company has a freefloat of 3%. Shares began trading on December 8 and stabilised at Kt9,000, around 7% above the initial offer price within three days. Kt153bn ($330m) BCC Invest, Freedom Finance, Halyk Finance, Skybridge Invest (gcs), Wood & Company, Renaissance Securities (bks)

Americana Saudi Arabia/Abu Dhabi The food franchise operator priced the first dual listing on the Tadawul and ADX at Dh2.62 per share, the top of the range on November 24. This implies a market capitalisation of $6bn. $1.8bn MS, GS, SNCB, FAB (gcs), EFG Hermes, HSBC (bks)

Taaleem Dubai Taaleem was one of the few private sector companies to come to market in Dubai this year. Equally unusual, shares dropped 13% on the first day of trading on November 29 following the IPO, which valued the company at Dh3bn ($817m). Shares were priced at Dh3, the top of the range. Dh750m ($204m) EFG Hermes, Emirates NBD (gcs), Emirates Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (bks)

Ithaca London Ithaca's share price plunged more than 20% in the week following the listing. Shares were priced at £2.50, the bottom of the range, valuing the oil and gas company at £2.5bn. When it begun trading, Ithaca's share price implied a dividend yield of 14%. €250m MS, GS (gcs), BofA, HSBC, Jefferies (bks)

Porsche Frankfurt Porsche traded up 2.4% on ist stock market debut after the IPO on September 29. The deal was priced at €82.50, the top of the range, with an implied valuation of €75.2bn. It was Germany's largest IPO since 1996. €8.16bn BofA, Citi, GS, JPM (gcs), MS, Deutsche, BNPP (senior bks), Barclays, SG, UniCredit, Santander (bks)

IPOs in BOOKBUILD

Ionos Frankfurt The web hosting company launched its IPO on January 17. It would be the first large European IPO of 2023 and is considered an important test for the market. Ionos set the price range to €18.50-€22.50 per share, implying a valuation of €2.59bn-€3.15bn. €447m-543m Berenberg, BNPP, Deutsche, JPM (gcs), Barclays, GS (bks)

IPOs in INVESTOR EDUCATION

EuroGroup Laminations Milan The Italian electric motor parts maker plans to raise up to €250m through an IPO that is expected for February. Its owners, including Tikehau Capital, will sell an undetermined number of shares as well. up to €250m primary, secondary tbd BNPP, Intesa sanpaolo, JPM, UniCredit (gcs + bks)

IPOs IN PREPARATION

Neptune Energy London The UK oil and gas company is considering an IPO. However, Eni is reportedly in talks with Neptune about a $5bn-$6bn merger.

Blue Lagoon Reykjavik The Icelandic tourist attraction plans to list in 2023. It could be valued at up to $430m. Fossar Investmenr Bank, Landsbankinn

Galderma Zurich EQT wants to list Galderma, Nestle's former skincare business, which it acquired in 2019. GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are minority shareholders. Was expected pre-summer 2022. Postponed in May 2022 due to market volatility. The company told GlobalCapital in November 2022 that preparations were still underway. Galderma could launch an IPO after the publication of its full year results in March 2023. GS, MS, CS (gc), BofA, BNPP, Citi, Jefferies, UBS (bk)

ABB E-Mobility Zurich Engineering conglomerate ABB planned to float its E-Mobility business in summer, but postponed the deal, citing market conditions. In November 2022, the company raised Sfr200m in a pre-IPO placement, but its management said they remained committed to listing it separately in the future.

Icade Sante Paris The French healthcare-focused real estate investment trust cancelled its €800m IPO in September 2021.

Virgin Atlantic London First reported in 2021, Virgin Atlantic is seeking to list in London at some point in 2022. The airline will benefit from a recovery in passenger numbers on its key routes as countries end Covid-19 restrictions. Unlikely to launch before May or June due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Owned by Delta Airlines and Richard Branson, the airline has never been listed before in its history. Citi, Barclays (gc)

Brewdog London Brewdog has long been touted as an IPO candidate for years. Co-founder James Watt said in January 2022 that Brewdog is actively working on a stockmarket listing. The craft brewer has thousands of retail shareholders, plus a minority private equity investor, who want the opportunity to realise the value of their investments in Brewdog.

Revolut London The UK's most valuble fintech company, Revolut has raised vast amounts of private capital. It was valued at $33bn as of July 2021. Equity capital markets bankers have touted Revolut at a prime candidate for a direct listing similar to Wise's stockmarket debut in 2021, or a full blown IPO.

Ottobock Frankfurt Was likely to be one of the largest European IPOs in 2022, but Ottoblock has delayed its flotation, due to global market volatility. The German artificial limb maker counts EQT as a minority investor. DB, Goldman, BNPP (gc)

Monzo London Monzo is the third most valuble European challenger bank behind Revolut and N26. The company has long been expected to go public. As of its last funding round in December 2021, Monzo was valued at $4.5bn.

Starling Bank London Digital lender is another big UK IPO candidate. CEO Anne Boden said in November 2021 she expects Starling Bank to go public by 2023. Valued at £1.1bn pre-money following a fundraising in March 2021 led by Fidelity Investments, the Qatari Invesment Authority and RPMI Railpen.

N26 London German digital bank backed by Peter Thiel is expected to be in a position to go public by the end of 2022, according to its co-CEO Maximilian Tayenthal. Valued at $9bn in last funding round in October 2021.

Burger King UK London Owned by Bridgepoint, Burger King UK is on track to go public this year, once there is a suitable window. The IPO has been delayed, due to the volatility caused by the war in Ukraine, according to a source close to the deal. Investec

Lotus London Lotus announced in February it was preparing to go public to finance its expansion. Owned by China's Geely.

Pure Gym London Pure Gym said in the summer in 2021 it was exploring an IPO as part of a range of fundraising options. A stockmarket listing is understood to be on hold after KKR invested £300m in the business in December 2021. The low cost gym operator originally tried to go public in 2016, but pulled the deal. It was acquired by Leonard Green & Partners the following year. Morgan Stanley, Barclays

Wintershall DEA Frankfurt BASF, the majority owner, said on February 25 that it was willing to push through the IPO of Wintershall DEA, despite opposition from LetterOne, the minority shareholder, which publicly voiced its opposition to going public in January. LetterOne was controlled by Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who has been sanctioned by the EU, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He no longer has any control over LetterOne as a result of the freezing of his assets.

POSTPONED/PULLED IPOs

Plenitude Milan Eni is looking to spin off its renevables division, potentially in summer 2022. The deal was postponed in July, blaming market conditions. Eni later ruled out a flotation before 2023.

Ibercaja Madrid The Spanish bank postponed its deal on February 1 due to market volatility despite the outperformance of the bank sector. It will likely return later this year under the pressure of Spanish regulators. TBD JPM, MS (gcs), BofA, UBS (bks)

Cheplapharm Frankfurt The deal of the German drugs distributor was pulled on January 28 in volatile markets. It was touted to value the company at up to €9bn. €750m DB, JPM, CS (gcs), Barclays, Citi (bks)