Synd Loans - Bond Comments
Standard Bank of South Africa continues to focus on Asia Pacific lenders, signing a $268m three year term loan with a group of Taiwanese lenders.
Abanka Vipa and OTP Bank will increase and sign syndicated loans next week after each managed to reach its target. Lenders’ attention now turns to MDM Bank and Nomos Bank of Russia, both of which recently sent requests for proposals.
Oil group Tatneft signed the year’s first big corporate loan from Russia on Tuesday.
Zambian Breweries is set to come to market shortly with a ZK300bn ($64m) syndicated loan, which Absa, Citi and Standard Chartered are understood to be leading.
Gold Fields, the South African gold producer, is in the market with a $250m refinancing arranged by Barclays Capital and Royal Bank of Scotland. The facility has a one year tenor with a one year extension option. It pays a margin of 275bp over Libor.
TWO MORE lists of bids wanted in competition (BWICs) came into the secondary market on Monday, following a stream of them the previous week.