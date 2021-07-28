GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
SSA - Secondary Pricing Table
SSA secondary pricing update: EU dual tranche continues to tighten
Burhan Khadbai
,
July 28, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: EU performs and dollar yields slide
Lewis McLellan
,
July 20, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: Deals stable ahead of EU double trancher
Burhan Khadbai
,
July 13, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: NGEU II trades tighter
Burhan Khadbai
,
July 06, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: Spain's new 10 year trades marginally tighter
Burhan Khadbai
,
June 29, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: NGEU debut settles at mid-swaps minus 5bp
Burhan Khadbai
,
June 22, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: Greece 10 year tap tightens by 16bp
Burhan Khadbai
,
June 15, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: EIB Treasury spread fluctuates
Burhan Khadbai
,
April 27, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: IADB tightens by 6bp versus US Treasuries
Burhan Khadbai
,
April 20, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: Greece's new 30 year performs strongly
Burhan Khadbai
,
March 24, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: ECB bolsters euro secondary market
Burhan Khadbai
,
March 16, 2021
SSA secondary pricing update: Italy debut green bond tightens by 3bp
Burhan Khadbai
,
March 09, 2021
Load More
