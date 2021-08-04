All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

SSA - League Tables

Green_globe_AdobeStock_575x375_19May20

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

August 04, 2021
Dollars_Adobe_575x375_041220

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

August 05, 2021
Euros_Adobe_575x375

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

August 05, 2021
National_flags_Adobe_575x375_210120

European Sovereign Bonds

August 05, 2021
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree